Craig Concert series starts with cowboy act Wylie and the Wild West

The 2016-17 Craig Concert Association kicks off with a real hootenanny.

Country act Wylie and the Wild West takes the stage in Craig at 7 p.m. this Sunday at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The group, fronted by bona fide cowboy Wylie Gustafson, has been around since 1989 and has appeared at venues including National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, The National Folk Festival, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, “A Prairie Home Companion,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and more than 50 occasions for the Grand Ole Opry.

Season tickets are currently available for the Craig Concert Association and are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for a family or $10 for students.

Additional shows this season include Nov. 12’s A Band Called Honalee, a tribute to Peter, Paul and Mary; March 24’ s Jenn Bostic, a Nashville talent; and May 1’s New Odyssey, a trio of performers who boast a show complete with 30 instruments.

Tickets for individual shows will also be available at the door.

For more information, visit craigconcerts.org or call Christine Trujillo at 970-824-2080.