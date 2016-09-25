Craig parks to see bathroom updates

Two local parks have scheduled installations or replacements of some very important facilities — the bathrooms.

The city of Craig’s Breeze Street park will see the installation of a bathroom to compliment the recent completion of the park’s playground, and Moffat County’s Loudy-Simpson will have two decades-old bathrooms replaced.

Craig Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike said the bathroom project is out to bid at the moment getting the facility built this fall depends on the weather.

“If nothing else, we’ll at least have a good price on them and get it done next spring,” he said.

Pike estimated the city had about $300,000 budgeted for improvements at the park, half of which came from a matching Colorado Department of Local Affairs Grant.

He estimated after the installation of a new playground at Breeze Park in 2015, the city had about $80,000 left to pave the parking lot and install bathrooms.

“That’s what’s left to pay for the asphalt and the bathrooms,” he said.

So far, the investment at the park has proven its worth, Pike said.

“Everybody loves it,” he said. “That place is packed all the time… All summer long it was packed. Evidently, we picked some nice amenities for the community to enjoy.”

In 2011, the Moffat County School District transferred ownership of the park to the city with hopes of a partnership that would help facilitate improvements.

At Loudy-Simpson, the bathroom near the ice rink and the bathroom near the barbeque area are scheduled for replacement in the coming weeks.

“The bathrooms at Loudy needed some tender love and care,” Moffat County Commissioner Chuck Grobe said.

The commissioners approved the project at a cost of $176,981 in August with funding coming through the Great Outdoors Colorado program, which is specifically for improving recreational infrastructure.

“This just seemed like a good project because the bathrooms were so run down that people didn’t want to go in there and use them,” Grobe said.

Contact Patrick Kelly at 970-875-1795 or pkelly@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @M_PKelly.