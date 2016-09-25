Government update for the week of Sept. 26

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Sunday, September 25, 2016

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Sept. 20

b) Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant contract for Browns Park Swinging Bridge Project

c) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. — client authorization to bind coverage for fiduciary insurance policy

d) Five county core services mental health services — create connectivity

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Road and Bridge Department — Dan Miller and Linda DeRose

• Present bid recommendation for bridge decking

• Present final settlement letter to Stripe A Lot

5) 9:15 to 9:25 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Present bid recommendation for Moffat County Public Safety Center rooftop HVAC units

• Request waiving the bid process for commissioner’s fleet vehicle

6) 9:25 to 9:35 a.m.: Community Broadband Project — Audrey Danner

• Discuss support for the Community Broadband Project marketing program

7) 9:35 to 9:40 a.m.: Moffat County Board of Commissioners

• Announce appointment to Employee Health Insurance Board

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Sept. 13 meeting

4) Approval of agenda

5) Consent agenda

• Renewal of a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Gino’s located 572 Breeze St.

• Renewal of retail liquor store license for Loadout Liquor located at 1800 West Victory Way.

6) Council reports

7) Audiences

• Terry Carwile and Audrey Danner, co-chairs of the Moffat Broadband Committee, will appear to request council’s participation in the Moffat County broadband planning marketing.

• Michelle Balleck, executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development will request a letter of support for Rural Philanthropy Days and give an update on CMEDP and will present their request for funding for 2017.

• Roger Richmond and Kirstie McPherson of the Local Marketing District Board will update council on the LMD budget, goals, et cetera.

• Wendy Moser, senior manager, of Charter Communications will present a check to Boys & Girls Club of Craig and distribute some information about broadband communications.

8) Other business

• Ordinance 1054 (first reading) — and ordinance amending the noise ordinance pertaining to noise permits as contained Section 9.42.060 of the Craig Municipal Code.

• Ordinace 1055 (first reading) — an ordinance adopting section 13.36.055 of the Craig Municipal Code to establish standards for control of backflow and cross-connection by water users

• Ordinance 1056 (introduction) — an ordinance amending section 2.04.010 of Craig Municipal Code concerning the time of regular city council meetings.

9) Staff reports

• August water and wastewater reports

• August financial report

10) City manager and city attorney reports

11) Audience comments

12) Additional council reports

13) Adjourn

