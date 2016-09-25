Government update for the week of Sept. 26

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda:
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve Minutes: Sept. 20
b) Colorado Department of Local Affairs grant contract for Browns Park Swinging Bridge Project
c) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. — client authorization to bind coverage for fiduciary insurance policy
d) Five county core services mental health services — create connectivity
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Road and Bridge Department — Dan Miller and Linda DeRose
• Present bid recommendation for bridge decking
• Present final settlement letter to Stripe A Lot
5) 9:15 to 9:25 a.m.: Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton
• Present bid recommendation for Moffat County Public Safety Center rooftop HVAC units
• Request waiving the bid process for commissioner’s fleet vehicle
6) 9:25 to 9:35 a.m.: Community Broadband Project — Audrey Danner
• Discuss support for the Community Broadband Project marketing program
7) 9:35 to 9:40 a.m.: Moffat County Board of Commissioners
• Announce appointment to Employee Health Insurance Board
Craig City Council meeting
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig
Agenda:
1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence
2) Call to order
3) Approval of minutes from Sept. 13 meeting
4) Approval of agenda
5) Consent agenda
• Renewal of a hotel and restaurant liquor license for Gino’s located 572 Breeze St.
• Renewal of retail liquor store license for Loadout Liquor located at 1800 West Victory Way.
6) Council reports
7) Audiences
• Terry Carwile and Audrey Danner, co-chairs of the Moffat Broadband Committee, will appear to request council’s participation in the Moffat County broadband planning marketing.
• Michelle Balleck, executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development will request a letter of support for Rural Philanthropy Days and give an update on CMEDP and will present their request for funding for 2017.
• Roger Richmond and Kirstie McPherson of the Local Marketing District Board will update council on the LMD budget, goals, et cetera.
• Wendy Moser, senior manager, of Charter Communications will present a check to Boys & Girls Club of Craig and distribute some information about broadband communications.
8) Other business
• Ordinance 1054 (first reading) — and ordinance amending the noise ordinance pertaining to noise permits as contained Section 9.42.060 of the Craig Municipal Code.
• Ordinace 1055 (first reading) — an ordinance adopting section 13.36.055 of the Craig Municipal Code to establish standards for control of backflow and cross-connection by water users
• Ordinance 1056 (introduction) — an ordinance amending section 2.04.010 of Craig Municipal Code concerning the time of regular city council meetings.
9) Staff reports
• August water and wastewater reports
• August financial report
10) City manager and city attorney reports
11) Audience comments
12) Additional council reports
13) Adjourn
