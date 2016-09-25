79-year-old dies in rollover accident on U.S. Highway 40 near Maybell

— A truck, identified by the Colorado State Patrol as a 2011 Ford F250, drifted off of the left side of the road, struck several trees and rolled over on Sunday afternoon near Maybell by mile marker 60.

The passenger, 79 year old James Chance, of Ballico, California, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, said a news release issued by the state patrol Sunday evening.



Next of kin have been notified.

“He was an awesome person and all he wanted for his grand children was to have a good education and good jobs. And he used to say to me that I should marry a guy who had just as much cattle as he did,” said Lacy Chance, Bellico’s granddaughter.

The driver was his wife, 78-year old Judith Chance, also of Ballico, California, who sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to The Memorial Hospital at Craig, stateed the news release.

“My grandmother loved my grandfather. She is going to be lost without him,” Chance said.

Maybell Volunteer Ambulance, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. Drugs and alcohol are not contributing factors in the crash, according to state patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Craig Daily Press will update this story as more details become available.