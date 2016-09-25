Celebrate autumn with “Fall into Action” — YVYP's membership drive

— People who already love Craig, those who want to see positive change and fall in love with Craig for the first time or all over again, are invited to attend Fall into Action, the Yampa Valley Young Professionals’ autumn membership drive that will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Center of Craig.

Food and drinks will be served.

"We want everyone to know that all ages are invited to our membership drive," said YVYP Programming Chair Noelle Leavitt Riley. "We're trying to increase membership, but we're also hoping to increase awareness about young pros to all age groups. We encourage everyone to come and support us at this event, including elected officials, business owners, heck, anyone who wants to see our group thrive."

An annual, 12 month membership is $60 and includes a logo t-shirt, free attendance at Young Professional events, Facebook and social media group membership.

“We target any people in Craig under 40, they don’t have to be working professionals, they can be stay at home moms and dads,” said YVYP Membership Chair Ashley Kawcak. “We encourage networking. Anyone who wants to try and take action in our community, that wants to make a lasting impact. We want our kids to grow-up in a great community.”

The group was started last December by current President Kristie McPherson and Craig City Councilman Derek Duran. It’s modeled on similar groups found in cities across the country, and the group’s goal include bringing people together to connect personally, grow professionally while taking action to improve the community.

“I really would like to see Craig become a community that people are excited to live in and I enjoy creating activities that get others involved,” said board member Amanda Tomlinson. “I think others should join because we are much more powerful together than apart. I also believe that the more diversity we have as a group, the better we can be as a group.”

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.