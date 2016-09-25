Business Buzz: Drivers education school opens this week

Kelly and Joanna Hatten, owners of Hatten Enterprises at 561 Russell St., are adding a new business under their roof. Right Way Drivers Education Academy will begin offering behind-the-wheel training this week and classroom courses in October.

Kelly Hatten, along with employee Jim Baptist, will operate the business and offer the 30 hours of classroom training and six hours of behind-the-wheel training required by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for student drivers younger than 18. Hatten said that in the past, when a driving school was not present within 30 miles, students were exempt from completing the education program.

So he’s excited to offer the program so that young drivers operating “five- to 10-thousand-pound weapons” can learn laws and good habits.

“The biggest thing to me is knowing that students are going to be safer being on the road, they’re going to have more knowledge,” Hatten said.

The classroom trainings will incorporate hands-on experiences like changing a tire and checking vehicle fluids as well as visits from Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and insurance agency representatives to hit home key points, Hatten said. The behind-the wheel sessions will include a variety of road surfaces and speeds to expose students to real-life situations.

The cost for the classroom course is $20, the same cost as the online course, Hatten said. It will be offered monthly with minimum enrollment numbers and varying timeframes to accommodate students’ schedules. The six-hour behind-the-wheel training is $275 and is available on flexible hours. Hatten hopes to recruit local business partners who will help to fund a scholarship program for low-income student drivers.

Hatten said in the future he has plans to offer even more options through the academy. In the spring, he will begin offering motorcycle endorsement testing in addition to the Commercial Drivers License (CDL) testing he’s done for years. And once he’s served several students through the driving school, Hatten will be eligible to begin offering permit and final driving tests to students who otherwise would schedule these through the busy local DMV office.

“That’s the most exciting part about us being able to do this, is to do the final drives when it’s all said and done,” Hatten said.

For more information about Right Way Drivers Education Academy services, call 970-824-SNOW (970-824-7669) or visit the academy at 561 Russell St.

Locals Love You More businesses sought

The Downtown Business Association is again soliciting local business owners to participate in its Locals Love You More contest.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers, who save their receipts between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win spree dollars that can be spent nearly anywhere in Craig.

Interested businesses pay $50 to be included in the promotion. Payment is due at the start of the promotion and can be delivered to the Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Avenue. Checks should be made payable to the Downtown Business Association.

For more information, call Kandee Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.