Moffat County High School's Quinn Pinnt exchanges high fives with teammates on the Bulldog varsity volleyball squad. MCHS volleyball plays Tuesday in Rifle and Saturday in Olathe.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the week of Sept. 26, 2016

Sunday, September 25, 2016

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team football at Glenwood Springs

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Glenwood Springs

Tuesday

4 p.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming, at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer at Basalt

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Rifle

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Rifle

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Rifle

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Thursday

None

Friday

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Caprock Academy in Grand Junction

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Saturday

8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

9 a.m. Craig Middle School football at Steamboat Springs

9:30 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Rawlins, Wyoming

9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country at MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

11 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Olathe

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Olathe

1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Olathe

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah

Sunday

9 a.m. Bronco Bash Four-Person Scramble and Lunch at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

