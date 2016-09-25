Bulldog Sports for the week of Sept. 26, 2016

Monday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team football at Glenwood Springs
6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football at Glenwood Springs
Tuesday
4 p.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming, at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer at Basalt
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Rifle
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Rifle
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Rifle
Wednesday
5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Thursday
None
Friday
2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah
4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Caprock Academy in Grand Junction
4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah
7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Saturday
8 a.m. Friends of Moffat County Education Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
9 a.m. Craig Middle School football at Steamboat Springs
9:30 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Rawlins, Wyoming
9 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country at MCHS Invitational at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
11 a.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
11 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Olathe
11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah
Noon Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Olathe
1 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Olathe
1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. Utah State University in Price, Utah
Sunday
9 a.m. Bronco Bash Four-Person Scramble and Lunch at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394
