Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School XC takes wins in Wyoming

Bulldog runners must be feeling like top dogs after this past weekend.

On Friday, Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams attended the Shana Ward Memorial Meet in Saratoga, Wyoming, and multiple Northwest Colorado runners took the gold.

2016 Moffat County High School cross country season Date(s) — Event, Location; Boys Team Ranking, Girls Team Ranking Aug. 26 — Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, Colorado Springs; 4th, N/A

— Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, Colorado Springs; 4th, N/A Sept. 2 — Rawlins Invitational, Rawlins, Wyoming; 2nd, N/A

— Rawlins Invitational, Rawlins, Wyoming; 2nd, N/A Sept. 9 — Liberty Bell Invitational, Littleton; 2nd, 10th

— Liberty Bell Invitational, Littleton; 2nd, 10th Sept. 17 — Eagle Valley Invitational, Gypsum

— Eagle Valley Invitational, Gypsum Sept. 24 — Anna Banana Memorial Wildcat Invitational, Grand Junction

— Anna Banana Memorial Wildcat Invitational, Grand Junction Oct. 1 — MCHS Invitational, Craig

— MCHS Invitational, Craig Oct. 7 — Pat Amato Classic, Northglenn

— Pat Amato Classic, Northglenn Oct. 15 — Rifle Invitational, Rifle

— Rifle Invitational, Rifle Oct. 21 — 3A Region 1 Meet, Delta

— 3A Region 1 Meet, Delta Oct. 29 — 3A State Championships, Colorado Springs Date(s) — Event, Location; Boys Team Ranking, Girls Team Ranking

MCHS senior Riley Allen placed first in the boys varsity race, which the Bulldog guys won outright as Chris Carrouth, Connor Scranton and Carter Severson came in right behind Allen.

“I’m really happy we were able to finish the top four like that,” Allen said.

Brandon Beason finished 10th to give the boys team their first group win of the season with 20 points. Also running in the varsity race were Garrett Flint and Tyler Driggs, coming in at 30 and 31 in the field of 49.

Moffat County’s Wyatt Bellio, Wyatt Boatright, Jerod Chacon, Nick Pugh, Colin Jensen, Wilson Eike and AJ Barber ran in the junior varsity race, finishing fourth as a team.

The format of the event was different, said head coach Todd Trapp, with varsity and JV athletes competing side by side then sorted later, and as a result, Madysen Cramer took first in the girls JV, though time-wise she was the third Moffat County runner and would have placed ninth in varsity, with Liberty Hippely and Makenna Knez taking fourth and fifth.

Kaylee Durham took 14th and Allison Villard 16th in varsity, and Brianna Burkett finished eighth in JV, but due to the placement system, MCHS girls did not finish with a team result in either.

MCHS was prepared to run the Anna Banana Wildcat Memorial hosted by Fruita Monument, but the larger Western Slope meet had some stipulations.

“They were only going to allow us 10 guys, and so four of them would have had to stay home, and I didn’t think that was fair for them to put in the time and effort in practice and not get that opportunity,” Trapp said, noting that a smaller, low-key meet was just what was needed.

CMS also sped along to fine numbers in Saratoga. Wyatt Mortenson won the boys middle school 3K, while Coltyn Terry, Carter Behrman, Logan Hafey and Noah Mortenson also added to the Bulldogs’ second-place total.

Halle Hamilton led the CMS girls in fifth, and Breeana Meats, Rylie Felten, Emma Jones and Raine Harrell contributed to a No. 4 team result.

Boden Reidhead, Isaac Vallem, Ian Trevenen, Forrest Siminoe, Jackson Olinger, Evan Allen, Jaden DeGraff, Kadin Hume, Garrett Mercer, Shaylee Patterson, Tate Severson, Mackenzi Telford, Alexis Jones, Alayna Behrman and Paris James made up the rest of the CMS roster.

“We did a great job all the way middle school to high school,” said CMS coach Chad Backsen.

The MCHS Invitational Oct. 1 is one coaches are looking forward to, as hours of driving in previous weeks is replaced by a quick commute to Loudy-Simpson Park.

“We got one shot at it per year for track and cross country,” Trapp said of home events. “Definitely looking forward to that and having as many people as possible and a big day overall.”

The middle school and high school races will be preceded in the early morning by Friends of Moffat County Education’s Leaf Cruncher 5K and One-Mile Fun Run starting at 8 a.m.

Moffat County High School cross country from Saratoga, Wyoming

Boys varsity

Runner — Time, Place

Riley Allen — 17:29.11, 1

Chris Carrouth — 17:37.11, 2

Connor Scranton — 17:42.68, 3

Carter Severson — 17:51.14, 4

Brandon Beason — 18:29.96, 10

Garrett Flint — 20:28.81, 30

Tyler Driggs — 20:31.74, 31

— The team placed first overall.

Boys junior varsity

Wyatt Bellio — 20:13.14, 8

Wyatt Boatright — 21:14.87, 16

Jerod Chacon — 21:26.58, 18

Nick Pugh — 22:16.52, 22

Colin Jensen — 23:47.52, 29

Wilson Eike — 24:23.02, 31

AJ Barber — 24:26.18, 33

— The team placed fourth overall.

Girls varsity

Liberty Hippely — 21:33.37, 4

Makenna Knez — 21:51.84, 5

Kaylee Durham — 23:39.05, 14

Allison Villard — 24:14.96, 16

Girls JV

Madysen Cramer — 22:25.37, 1

Brianna Burkett — 25:22.18, 8

Craig Middle School cross county results from Saratoga, Wyoming

Boys

Wyatt Mortenson — 11:43.68, 1

Coltyn Terry — 12:09.14, 6

Carter Behrman — 12:46.43, 13

Logan Hafey — 13:39.99, 30

Noah Mortenson — 13:50.68, 32

Boden Reidhead — 14:01.84, 36

Isaac Vallem — 14:46.37, 61

Ian Trevenen — 14:50.65, 64

Forrest Siminoe — 15:35.11, 85

Jackson Olinger — 15:41.46, 89

Evan Allen — 16:38.40, 104

Jaden DeGraff — 16:38.96, 105

Kadin Hume — 16:45.71, 106

Garrett Mercer — 18:41.90, 125

Thomas Driggs — 30:07.08, 143

— The team placed second overall.

Girls

Halle Hamilton — 13:45.24, 5

Breeana Meats — 13:46.34, 7

Rylie Felten — 14:20.84, 16

Emma Jones — 14:45.14, 24

Raine Harrell — 15:45.90, 37

Shaylee Patterson — 15:54.21, 40

Tate Severson — 15:57.05, 43

Mackenzi Telford — 16:04.90, 47

Alexis Jones — 16:34.74, 54

Alayna Behrman — 17:33.30, 70

Paris James — 18:17.43, 83

— The team placed fourth overall.

