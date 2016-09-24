Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 26, 2016: Craig Middle School overtakes East Grand

The Craig Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade football teams both won Saturday morning in games against East Grand.

Seventh-graders repeated their victory against Steamboat Springs with another 6-0 win, while eighth-grade Bulldogs had a commanding defeat of the Granby squad at 30-6.

CMS teams will play their final home event Tuesday afternoon against Rock Springs on the Moffat County High School field, games starting at 4 p.m.

Moffat County soccer crushes Colorado Rocky Mountain

Moffat County High School improved to 2-0 in the 3A Western Slope League Saturday with a 10-1 win over Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale.

Taking 38 shots total, Moffat County had hat tricks by two players as Axeel Mendoza scored five times and Ulises Silva four, and Marco Hernandez took one goal. The team had 10 assists: Hernandez four, Silva three, Miguel Zaragoza two and Juan Loya one.

In goal, Daniel Moore had 10 saves.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 overall this season and will next play Tuesday in Basalt.

CNCC soccer takes losses in Nevada

Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams were 0-4 on the weekend in Friday and Saturday games against College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada.

Women fell, 6-0, on Friday and 9-0 Saturday, with players putting all their effort forth said head coach Lance Noble.

The men had a 5-1 loss Friday with a goal by Jesus Cazares, a game that also saw goalie Edgar Martinez out with a knee injury. Luis Lopez was in the box Saturday as the Spartans fell, 2-0.

The second game was a huge improvement overall, Noble said, with the team “throwing the kitchen sink” at the Coyotes while down by one goal only for CSN to put in another late in the game.

“I was proud of the boys for fighting until the end,” Noble said.

Spartan soccer next plays Utah State University Eastern Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Price, Utah.