Craig Middle School students suspended after displaying support for ailing friend

Sporting purple instead of Bulldog blue and white, a number of students across Moffat County School District, on Friday chose to show support and raise awareness of Arnold Chiari Malformation, during Chiari Awareness Month as well as to honor the Klein family who have three children struggling with the disorder.
Sisters and Craig Middle School students SaraJo Smith and Carmelita Bays wore purple and also used eyeliner to write #Chairi, #Avee and team Avee on their cheeks to honor their friend Aveahna Klein who has the disease.
In writing on their faces Smith and Bays violated CMS policy against face paint in school and were suspended from the school for one day.
Initially they were also made ineligible to participate in cheerleading for the next two weeks; however, this decision was reversed by CMS Principal David Grabowski Sunday afternoon, said Jessica Herrera, the girls' mother.
Bays was told on Friday that she would be unable to run for student council; however, Herrera was not certain if that would remain the case.
“Something that was meant to be so beautiful really turned into something ugly,” said Krissy Klein, mother of Aveahna, Aaron and HaleighAnn Klein, all of whom have been diagnosed with Chiari, a structural defect in the cerebellum that leads to complications of the nervous system.
“We didn't ask for much, just to simply sport purple for a day and show my kids that they have a community that is behind them in their journey. I understand that all districts have policies they have to follow, and I respect that, but I feel the punishment was excessive and a little outrageous,” Klein said.
CMS Counselor Lara Sigmon noticed the girl’s faces and requested that they wash off the makeup, said the girls. Upon refusing, the girls were sent to the Grabowski’s office, at which time he gave them several opportunities to remove the makeup to adhere to school policy.
“He gave us three chances to wash it off, and we still refused,” Smith said. “I know that it was for a good reason, and there was no reason we should have to take it off. We were supporting a really good cause.”
Herrera and grandmother Devin Jurgensen were called to the school to speak with Grabowski.
“He asked if I would make them wash it off, and I told him no. I didn’t think they were doing anything wrong,” Herrera said.
Face paint is an item prohibited at CMS as stated in the 2016 to 2017 CMS Student Handbook and Planner that is given to all students at the start of the year, though wearing face paint is not specifically excluded by CMS or school district dress codes.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act that protects students prevents school personnel from commenting on specific disciplinary actions. However, “all policies and procedures were followed,” said MCSD Superintendent Dave Ulrich.
“The middle school administration gave the students the option to adhere to the policies they refused,” he said.
Bays said she has learned that “it’s OK to stand up for what you believe in, and sometimes you have to get into a little bit of trouble to raise a bit of awareness because just a little bit can make a difference.”
Smith agreed that it is important to “stand up for what you believe in even if you are standing alone. There should be more awareness for Avee and her family and all those families suffering like her.”
Grabowski has reached out to learn how best to support the family.
“I am in contact with Miss Klein,” Grabowski said.
Learn more about Chiari and how to help the Klein family by visiting their fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/ss24cag.
Mark Jacobson 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
They raised far more awareness by suffering through the punishment. What they also raised awareness for is an obtuse school district, awareness that wouldn't be there if they could just chill out and allow the kids to support a cause like this. Way to go girls, and I think it's a fine demonstration of character. If your families are behind you, so are many of us around town.
Bridgette Harris 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
It saddens me that we live in a society where rules no longer mean anything. If someone is passionate enough about something, if someone is stubborn enough about something, if something is heart-wrenching enough, the rules don't matter? Since when are we teaching our children to blatantly break rules?
There are many ways to support this family that don't include breaking the rules. People were asked to wear purple. There is a GoFundMe where you can donate money. You can send them a card.
It saddens me that we are no longer teaching our children respect for the rules and respect for authority. Instead we are blaming the people in authority for doing their job and attempting to enforce the rules that these children and parents so blatantly have disregarded. Shame on you all for blaming the administration.
Mark Jacobson 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
Well get sadder, because this district allows bullying, sexual assault, and very disorderly conduct depending on what your last name is.
Bridgette Harris 1 hour, 34 minutes ago
Again, blaming the school district for individual problems. This is what allows behaviors like that. This is one of the reason that our youth think that breaking the rules is acceptable. If it is OK for these kids to break the rules, why isn't it OK for all kids to break all of the rules? Rules aren't selective. By supporting these girls in breaking the rules you are propagating that it is OK for rules to be broken for a family or be broken by a family. How is that helping the problems that you brought up?
Mark Jacobson 31 minutes ago
That's exactly my point, they even bother to enforce these rules against girls doing something they thought by all means was "right". The fact they say "no face paint" but then vaguely enforce these rules just because the girls challenged authority when in reality it's very much a grey area. My issue, however, isn't with enforcing the rules. My issue with the school district is how they selectively enforce rules while putting obtuse rules like these in place.
I saw a video on a legal lecture one time, and there was this lawyer doing a great dissertation on talking to police. He contracted a cop to come help with the dissertation to help lecture the class and one thing struck me that he said "I don't care how truthful you are, how Christian you are, how much you intend to follow the letter of the law, and how well you follow the law: I can follow ANYBODY in traffic and find something I can cite them for."
I am one of the angry parents at this district for the uneven and unduly burdensome rules they place on kids and whom they choose to enforce them against. These girls do not deserve the punishment that's been handed out to them, they were attempting to do something good. They are not bad kids. There are far worse things this district could be spending its time on than shutting down kids wearing eyeliner to raise awareness for a disease. You make it sound like they were selling crack on the campus.
However, I know you work for the school district, and you're just doing what makes you look better to administration here so golf clap good job you helped reinforce their obtuse views. Don't let your bosses see the Facebook page for this article, it's a wall of community outrage at the district over this. Maybe you people should look in the mirror when you wonder why there are over 100 families in our area that homeschool, keeping the high scoring kids out of your schools and making your test scores plummet even further.
This is a scandal, and you people need to see that a different type of outreach is needed here.
Bridgette Harris 20 minutes ago
Thank you for attacking me personally, making unfounded assumptions, and assuming that I am a mouthpiece. I am a parent that had three children go through this school district. It wasn't smooth. I was not thrilled with everything that happened. I still respect the system.
I am not a school district employee. Thank you for assuming that because I don't think like you I am one of the "evil them".
You people need to bring respect back into our society.
Bridgette Harris 13 minutes ago
The reason face paint isn't allowed is because it's a distraction. The writing on their faces was a distraction to learning, which is the number one thing you're supposed to be doing at school. There is a time and a place for everything. Maybe these girls should get their friends together and paint their faces for the homecoming parade and bring this awareness to the town at an appropriate time and place. School is for learning. To quote another local, "The reason those rules are in place is because teachers couldn't tell who people were with extreme face paint. It was a safety issue. Students were hurting each other, and were able to escape consequences because of the paint. The suspension is harsh. However, if they weren't suspended, someone would use their exception to create problems." Maybe these girls should get their friends together and paint their faces for the homecoming parade. If they did that, it brings this awareness to the town at an appropriate time and place. School is for learning.
