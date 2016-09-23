Moffat County football soldiers on against Resurrection Christian

A wet and cold evening in the bleachers was a tough sell for some Moffat County High School football fans Friday night, but those who braved the weather got quite the show, though perhaps not the one they wanted.

The non-league schedule came to a conclusion as the Western Slope Bulldogs brought in the Front Range’s Resurrection Christian School. The Loveland team, previously part of the 1A division, clobbered Moffat County, 42-0.

Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Resurrection Christian Team — 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final MCHS — 0 0 0 0 0 RCS — 15 14 7 6 42

Resurrection gained an early lead with Brin Hayden taking it across the goal line swiftly on a two-yard carry. The Cougars’ defense kept the Bulldogs at bay on the next possession, but the punt from Keenan Hildebrandt wound up setting them right back up for offense as Resurrection lost control of the ball and the Dogs dove on the opportunity.

The ensuing drive took Moffat County as far as the 13-yard line as they kept grinding away, but Hildy took a big hit outside the pocket, losing the ball, which Cougar Christian Sanders snatched up and ran back for more than 80 yards and six points.

MCHS could slow down their opponents, but two field goals in the second quarter, as well as a 25-yard TD catch by Michael Stevenson, showed they would not be stopped, ahead, 29-0, at halftime.

Rain in the third quarter added to an already wet field, which helped neither side, though the Cougars still found the end zone as Josh Perl grabbed a scoring catch from 15 midway in the third quarter.

Running from Hildy, Eddie Smercina, Kaden Hafey and company found small gains here and there, while Cale Scranton and Mikinzie Klimper were doing all they could to make grabs as well as being the designated kick returners, John T Peroulis also getting his hands on a return, as well as leading in tackles with eight.

An 11-yard rush over the goal line by Sanders was the final straw for Moffat County, setting the running clock rule in effect with about six minutes left.

Center Colby Beckett said the Bulldogs just did not come ready to play, plain and simple.

“It’s definitely a tough loss,” he said. “We should rethink that, work harder in practice and come out better next week.”

The Cougars improve to 4-0, next weekend taking on Patriot West opponent Prospect Ridge. The loss sends the Dogs to 1-3 as they also prepare for conference teams, starting with next Friday’s road game against Roaring Fork.

Whatever the outcome may have been at the end of the game, the beginning was a bright spot for spectators. As part of Veterans Appreciation Night, a color guard composed of members of American Legion Post 62 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 presented the American flag to start the game to much reverence by the home and visiting crowds.

“It’s an honor to be invited up to do this, but it’s double honor for us to be able to do it for them,” said veteran Johnny Garcia.

