Lost hunter found on Buffalo Pass

The Routt County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue volunteers successfully found a lost hunter Thursday.

The hunter was reported missing after not returning from hunting Wednesday on Buffalo Pass.

On Thursday, the man's wife located the 65-year-old's car on Buffalo Pass. He had been hunting grouse by himself with two dogs.

Rescuers heard the man yelling for help near Dry Lake. Rescuers were able to walk the hunter out. He had gotten lost and was not injured.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland