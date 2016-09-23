High school brings back anti-bullying program in October

Several students from Moffat County High School are signed up and ready to participate in the “If You Really Knew Me” experience at the Boys and Girls Club, which is set to take place on Oct. 3, 4 and 10.

The experience, said MCHS counselor Paula Duzik, is designed to promote school climate improvement for high school students.

“If You Really Knew Me,” which is in its third year, was brought to MCHS by Apostolic Lighthouse Church pastor and City Council member Tony Bohrer.

Bohrer said that a friend of his originally started the experience in Mississippi. Bohrer, being a pastor, thought that it would be a nice thing to do in Craig since he knows that growing up is often a struggle. Bohrer called his friend, who came to Craig, and they did a two-day “life experience” demo of the program.

The demo went well, so he revamped it to fit Craig’s youth culture, Bohrer said.

“We wanted to make sure that this is not just an anti-bullying campaign. Those are great, but the whole deal with this is ‘If you really knew my story, you probably wouldn’t want to pick on me anyway,’” Bohrer said.

Duzik — who helps out with “If You Really Knew Me” — said many juniors and seniors have already completed the experience. However, the juniors and seniors who haven’t done so yet, as well as freshmen and sophomores, have been invited to participate.

“It’s one of those out-of-the-box experiences that’s completely different from your typical school day. We’ve seen a lot of kids really benefit from this,” Duzik said.

Young Life director David Pressgrove, who also helps out with “If You Really Knew Me,” said that the experience is designed to break down walls by funneling activities from high-energy games, or “mixers” — intended to introduce the adolescents, who don’t normally “hang out,” to each other — to thought-provoking activities of a more personal nature that encourage participants to talk about their own experiences.

One of these “mixers” is a game where students bump into each other. Afterward there will be a discussion about how it isn’t necessary to respond negatively in the midst of chaos, Pressgrove said.

“As an adolescent you’re trying to make sense of all the changes and the world around you and it’s easy to get caught in tunnel vision and think you’re the only one struggling with growing up,” Pressgrove said. “In the end, there are more personal activities where kids are sharing about their lives. When they walk away, we’re hopeful that they’re going to be leaving with an understanding that they’re not the only ones going through what they’re going through and that everybody has a valuable story.”