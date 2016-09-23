Education Briefs: Young pros to host community event Wednesday

Yampa Valley Young Professionals Membership Drive is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Center of Craig. The event is an opportunity for the community to learn about YVYP and what the organization is doing in the community. All ages are encouraged to attend, not just those between the ages of 20 and 40. YVYP seeks new members, but it also wants elected officials, business owners and others to come and learn about the group.

Food and drinks will be served.

4th Annual Sunset Community Fall Festival Fundraiser set for Friday

Sunset Elementary will host activities for all Moffat County kids pre-K through fifth grade including games, face painting, bake sale, jail, dunk tank, tractor drawn hay wagon ride, team obstacle course, care walk, photo booth and more. The event is Friday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh Street. Tickets are 25 cents for most activities and $1 for the dunk tank. Bring a canned food item for a free ticket.

New drivers education academy opening Oct. 1

Right Way Drivers Academy opens Oct. 1. They will offer one session per month to help students of Moffat and surrounding counties with their drivers education needs. For more information call 970-824-7669.

HYPE on Oct. 5

HYPE, a speaking and networking event will be held on Oct. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Steamboat. Yampa Valley Young Professionals and the Steamboat Young Professionals have joined forces to present the event to help young professionals excel. There will be free travel to and from Steamboat. For more information about the even visit: http://www.steamboathype.com/home-1.html

Intermediate to Advanced Excel Workshop Oct. 8

A one-day workshop offered through CNCC’s Community Education program is designed for those who already have a basic understanding of Microsoft Office's Excel software. The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at CNCC 2801 W. Ninth St. The class is $15 for seniors and $25 for all other students.

Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program accepting applications for next class

The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP) is accepting applications from emerging leaders looking to further develop both their skills and their commitment to the future of Colorado’s agricultural and rural communities.

Participants in the program travel the state, learning about agriculture in every region, while also honing their personal leadership skills. As a culmination to the two-year program, the group also participates in an international trip to learn about agriculture in a foreign country and trade between that country and the U.S.

Friday is the deadline to apply for the next CALP class, which will consist of 12 seminars, running from February 2017 through February 2019.

More information and applications can be downloaded at www.coloagleaders.co, or Cathy Calderwood at cathy@coloagleaders.org or at 303-547-5963.

Moffat County Library celebrates National Library Card Month

September is National Library Card Month, and Moffat County Libraries are celebrating with fun activities for the family all month, including a library card holder display at which card holders may leave a note for the library and enter the guess the book cover contest.

• Ready-Set-Read runs through November. Children birth through fifth-grade can complete a reading log for a free book.

Library cards are free. Stop by to find out how receive one and enjoy the free services the library has to offer.

Moffat County Library story time changes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for September include

• Sept. 29 — Construction

• Oct. 6 — Karma Wilson- Author

• Oct. 13 — Owls

• Oct. 20 — Fire Safety

• Oct. 27 — Monsters

Free and reduced lunch applications are due now

Moffat County School District Food Services is asking parents to submit their applications for free or reduced lunches now. A new application is needed each year. Those on food stamps are automatically qualified. Applications can be taken throughout the year as family financial circumstances change. Applications and financial details are kept private. After applications have been processes, parents will receive a notice by mail. If you have not received this notice or if you have questions, please call 970-824-2160.