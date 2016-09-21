Local law enforcement is looking for the individual suspected of buying alcohol for Trystan Campbell, the 18-year-old who drowned in the Yampa River on July 8.

According to a press release from Moffat County Crime Stoppers, “It would appear that the consumption of alcohol by the victim may have contributed to the drowning.”

With alcohol consumption potentially linked to the death, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on how Campbell may have come into possession of alcohol.

Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers at 970-824-3535. Information leading to an arrest of the responsible party can be rewarded with up $1,000.