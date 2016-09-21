High-ranking Resurrection Christian to provide challenge for Moffat County football

The last non-conference game of the season could be the toughest one yet for Moffat County High School football, but a victory will have them in an enviable spot as they move toward taking on Western Slope teams.

MCHS hosts Resurrection Christian Friday with back-to-back junior varsity and varsity games.

In this week’s rankings from Colorado High School Activities Association, the Cougars were ranked fourth in 2A football, bumped from second place in the tally of media and coach votes.

The 3-0 Loveland team that entered last year’s 1A semifinals most recently eked out a 22-20 win against Platte Valley.

MaxPreps approximations of the 1-2 Bulldogs and the Cougars show both schools offset each other well in the upcoming match. While Resurrection Christian is a pass-reliant team, averaging 158 throwing yards per game to MCHS’s 118, Moffat County has the run game, the Dogs’ 161 average on the ground surpassing the Cougars’ 136.

Additionally, Keenan Hildebrandt’s 220 yards thrown Sept. 9 against Delta is greater than the single-game total for any of the Cougars, though Brin Hayden came close last Saturday with 210 during the win in Kersey.

In scoring, both teams have 10 touchdowns on the season so far, while Resurrection has a slight edge in tackles per game, averaging 68 to Moffat County’s 66.

“On film, they look pretty fast, but I don’t think they’re as difficult as Delta,” said MCHS sophomore Cale Scranton of the latest opponent. “I feel like if we’ve got our heads on straight, we’ll have a good game.”

Also part of the football festivities — which take place at 4 p.m. for JV and 7 p.m. for the big dogs — is the Veterans Appreciation Night as the team and community honor members of the military.

With a father and uncles who served overseas, head coach Keith Gille said his desire to pay tribute to the people who have risked their lives for the sake of America is one he wishes to impart to players.

“I’m forever grateful for it,” he said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.