Former Craig police officer suspected of third-degree assault and child abuse

A former Craig Police Department officer has been charged with third-degree assault and child abuse, according to court documents.

Tracy Reneau, 30, of Craig, was placed on administrative leave Aug. 2 when the Moffat and Routt County Sheriffs' Offices informed Craig Chief of Police Walt Vanatta of an investigation into alleged child abuse, Vanatta said.

“When we were made aware of the original allegations, she was put on administrative leave,” he said.

On Aug. 17, the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed two misdemeanor charges — third-degree assault and child abuse — against Reneau and issued her a summons.

Vanatta said he is unable to discuss the details of Reneau’s departure from the department because it is a personnel matter.

However, the police department’s monthly report for August shows that the department will be vetting candidates on Sept. 28 to fill Reneau’s position.

Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch said he could not comment on an ongoing case.

“The judicial process is pending,” he said.

Vanatta said he believes law enforcement officers should be held to a higher standard when it comes to abiding by the law, and it is also department policy to refrain from engaging in criminal acts.

“Part of what we do for an oath of office is swear to uphold the laws of the state of Colorado, the city and the constitution,” he said.

Police officers convicted of assault are decertified by the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Board and can no longer work in law enforcement.

Reneau is scheduled to appear in Routt County Court at 9 a.m. on Oct. 5.

