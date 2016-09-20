On the record for Sept. 20

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Sept. 15

In the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and arrested one man on suspicion of criminal mischief and domestic violence.

In the 1100 block of East Victory Way, an officer took a report of a stolen truck.

In the 900 block of Finley Lane, officers responded to a report of harassment. No arrests were made.

In the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers took a report of shoplifting. A couple allegedly stole a cart full of grocies.

Friday, Sept. 16

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers arrested a woman on a failure to appear warrant.

In the 600 block of Tucker Street, officers received a call about a civil problem and arrested one woman for allegedly violating a restraining order and bond conditions.

In the 900 block of West First Street, an officer arrested one man on a warrant.

In the 3600 block of Juniper Place, officers looked into a report of a suspicious individual.

Saturday, Sept. 17

In the 700 block of East Victory Way, an officer took a report of a vehicle crash involving property damage.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers trespassed a man from an apartment complex.

At Legion Street and Colorado Street, officers took a report of a hit-and-run car crash.

Sunday, Sept. 18

In the 300 block of Washington Street, officers were called to a disturbance and arrested one female on suspicion of third-degree assault.

In the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, an officer took a report of theft.

In the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence.

Monday, Sept. 19

In the 2200 block of Jeffcoat Drive, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and cited a 19-year-old male.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Kelly Christine Edington, 24, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of possession of a scheduled substance and introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

Sandra Jo Turner, 45, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Leslie Joann Montoya, 46, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Ashley Dawn Raymond, 23, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged possession of a scheduled substance.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Tanner Eugene Sholes, 33, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail to serve 10 days for disorderly conduct.

Brian Scott Gusner, 46, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for prohibited possession of a weapon while drunk.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Kelli Lee Strike, 34, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bobby Jo Warren, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a parole hold.

Luis Hernandez-Valerio, 25, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration and naturalization services.

Roberto Rodriguez, 35, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Friday, Sept. 16

Sofia Monique Espino, 18, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a warrant possession of marijuana by a person under 21.

James Daniel Jackman, 49, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to appear warrant.

James Merle Madsen, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly failing to stop at a traffic control advice, driving while license under restraint and not wearing a seatbelt.

Kimberly Ann Miner, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for allegedly violating a restraining order.

Yolanda Castillo Palacios, 39, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on suspicion of violating a restraining order.

Patricia Valdez, 44, of Denver, was booked into Moffat County Jail on an assault warrant.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Jennifer Jade Smith, 36, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold.

Monday, Sept. 19

Mercedez Fitzpatrick, 20, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail for alleged domestic violence and third-degree assault.

Edgar Ninive De La Rosa-Aguirre, 20, of Vail, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for immigration services.

Nathan Allen Renfro, 39, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant out of Grand Junction

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Brian Kay Carroll, 37, of Craig, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a failure to comply warrant.