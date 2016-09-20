John Pogline: Pot editorial is unbelievable

To the editor:
I cannot believe someone telling us to put our morals aside and vote for pot. What do they think we govern our lives by? Our morals. Ask those in jails and prisons what happens when they set aside their morals. What’s next? Set aside our morals and vote to legalize prostitution? Unbelievable!
John Pogline
Craig
