Group forms with hopes to save Luttrell Barn in Craig

A group of individuals interested in preserving the Luttrell Barn convened Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of the barn and how it can be saved.

The barn, which is owned by the county, used to be a popular location for events but it was closed to the public in 2012.

Now, the Board of Moffat County Commissioners is hoping to find a partner to help fund repairs and take over maintenance and operations of the building. Some community members are interested in facilitating the process.

“It’s still a viable situation,” John Allen with the newly formed Save the Barn Committee said to a group of 20 or so attendees.

Moffat County Commissioner Chuck Grobe explained the county’s situation regarding the barn and said finding someone to take over maintenance is the key challenge.

“The repairs aren’t the big part of this equation,” Grobe said. “The big part of the equation is — who is going to operate the building and take care of it from the point when we repair it.”

The commissioners have had $100,000 set aside in the budget for repairs for since 2012 but that money may be freed up for other use in the 2017 budget if a group can’t come up with a plan to take over the building.

To complete repairs estimates total $225,000, meaning the group must find the another $125,000.

The scope of work needed includes repairing the warped wall on the west side, stripping all the walls and spraying insulation, installing a new roof, ridding the building of mice and bats, cleaning the grounds, painting and staining.

Grobe said the current estimates for repairs, other than replacing the roof, are based on national averages but the county would send the project out to bid so any interested party could have a firm estimate on cost of repairs.

But the main concern remained finding a group that could call the barn home and ensure that it wouldn’t be back in its current condition 10 to 15 years from now, Grobe said.

“We’re not going to put $100,000 into a building if we don’t have a group to maintain it,” he said.

