Faith Column: Injuries define Week 2, look for waiver wire grabs

There were injuries everywhere in Week 2. No position was spared in a week where several notables went down with injuries. It was not a pretty sight, especially for fantasy football players.

The running back department was hit the hardest out of them all. The likes of Adrian Peterson, Doug Martin, and Danny Woodhead all left games due to injuries. Peterson hurt his right knee in the third quarter against the Packers and is believed to be dealing with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Doug Martin is dealing with a hamstring issue, and Danny Woodhead appears to have suffered a torn ACL.

The Browns lost another quarterback when Jake McCown went down with a shoulder injury that is believed to be serious and the Patriots lost their backup as well when Jimmy Garoppolo sustained a big hit and left with a shoulder injury.

Star receiver Julio Jones is dealing with a strained calf, but it's likely that he will play in Week 3. Jets receiver Brandon Marshall sustained a sprained knee against the Bills and did not practice Monday, and it's not clear what his status will be for Week 3.

With all these injuries, it really opens up the door for backups or even undrafted players to make an immediate impact. If you're one of the many who had a player go down in Week 2 and you're looking for some help on the waiver wire, I've got you covered.

Let's start with the quarterbacks.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

He owns the highest passer rating (121.4) in the NFL, yet he is only owned in 48 percent of fantasy leagues. He's looked great over two weeks so far and has five total touchdowns to go with more than 700 yards passing.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

He has an average of 18 fantasy points per contest through two games this season. He lit up the Patriots last week to the tune of 389 yards and two touchdowns and has a nice matchup against a weak Cleveland defense in Week 3.

Moving on to running backs now.

Christine Michael, Seattle Seahawks

Michael could get even more touches while Thomas Rawls deals with a leg issue. Through two weeks, Michael has seen over 10 carries per game while averaging over 60 yards on those carries.

Matt Asiata/Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota Vikings

This running back combo could see a lot of work while Adrian Peterson recovers from his knee injury. It should be an even split of carries until one of the two really stands out, so they're both worth a look if you own Peterson.

Finally, let's check out the wide receivers.

Tyrell Williams, San Diego Chargers

He's in a Chargers offense that loves to pass the ball, and with the recent injuries to Keenan Allen and Danny Woodhead, Rivers will be looking his way a lot more.

Victor Cruz, New York Giants

With Odell Beckham drawing opposing defenses toward him, it has allowed Cruz to get open and make plays early in the season. He's only owned in 43 percent of leagues right now, and he looks like a good play going forward.