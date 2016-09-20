Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 21, 2016: Moffat County golf finishes season at regionals

The Moffat County High School boys golf team competed in what would turn out to be its final event of the year Monday at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course for the 3A Region 4 Tournament.

Torin Reed recorded the lowest score for the Bulldogs at 92, while an off day for two-time state qualifier Mike Bingham resulted in a 94. Kasen Brennise followed with a 106 and Connor Etzler 109.

Cross country makes strides at Eagle Valley

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams ran Saturday at the Eagle Valley Invitational in Gypsum.

MCHS boys placed fourth as a team in the 5K race, with Riley Allen placing sixth with a time of 17 minutes, 25.40 seconds. Connor Scranton followed in 11th at 17:48.50, while Hayden’s Chris Carrouth had a 17:50.50 for 12th. Also running were Carter Severson (24th, 18:08.10), Tyler Driggs (98, 20:19.40), Wyatt Bellio (140, 21:34.10), Garrett Flint (141, 21:34.90), Jerod Chacon (156, 21:55.30), Wyatt Boatright (167, 22:26.50), Nick Pugh (186, 23:20.20), AJ Barber (195, 24:04.40), Colin Jensen (197, 24:08.70) and Wilson Eike (202, 24:37.60).

MCHS girls were seventh among teams, and Liberty Hippely led in 21st at 22:10.40. Madysen Cramer was 27th at 22:33.60 and Hayden’s Makenna Knez 38th at 22:57.30. Following were Kaylee Durham (63, 23:56.90), Allison Villard (66, 23:59.20), Abby Bohne (72, 24:32.10) 123) Brianna Burkett (123, 27:04.50) and Alyssa Chavez (129, 27:20.20)

Top competitors in the middle school race were eighth-grader Wyatt Mortenson for boys and seventh-grader Emma Jones among the girls. The following is a list of CMS runners and their times.

Both MCHS and CMS will next compete this Friday in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Boys

• Sixth-grade

Noah Mortenson — 22:24

Boden Reidhead — 22:24

Isaac Vallem — 23:04

Ian Trevenen — 23:47

Jaden Degraff — 24:07

Forrest Siminoe — 27:13

Garrett Mercer — 31:25

Thomas Driggs — 41:59

• Seventh-grade

Carter Behrman — 21:05

Kadin Hume — 27:20

Evan Allen — 27:59

• Eighth-grade

Wyatt Mortenson — 19:53

Girls

• Sixth-grade

Paris James — 28:53

Alexis Jones — 30:41

• Seventh-grade

Emma Jones — 22:57

Rylie Felten — 24:00

Bree Meats — 24:03

Shaylee Patterson — 26:09

Jordyn Schaeffer — 27:34

• Eighth-grade

Tate Severson — 26:22

Raine Harrell — 27:20

Mackenzi Telford — 27:21

Tiana Nichols — 30:33

Alayna Behrman — 30:42

Safari Club raffle offers big prizes

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host a ticket drawing as a fundraiser for its yearly activities.

The grand prize is a Smith and Wesson rifle complete with adjustable stock, adjustable barrel and 4,000 rounds of ammunition. Second prize is a pair of tickets to SCI’s annual convention in Las Vegas held February 2017.

Tickets are $10 apiece or $50 for six and are available at Rummel Chiropractic, Chapman’s Automotive, Northwest Pawn Shop, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Big Cat Taxidermy and Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The drawing will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mountain Man Taxidermy. Winners do not need to be present.

Projects funded by Yampa Valley Chapter include 4-H shooting sports, Cast n’ Blast, youth programs and Colorado moose transplant.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.