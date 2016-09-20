Commissioners enter bid for Rural Philanthropy Days convention

The Board of Moffat County Commissioners agreed to support an effort to bring the 2017 Northwest Colorado Rural Philanthropy Days conference to Moffat County.

Rural Philanthropy Days is a statewide program that provides nonprofits with resources for leading effective organizations. The conferences bring nonprofits together with funding sources and local government to collaborate on ways to address regional social issues.

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Executive Director Michelle Balleck asked the commissioners for a letter of support on Tuesday morning, which they unanimously agreed to sign.

“It’s just a really powerful event,” she said. “I think it would be so great to have it in Craig.”

According to a fact sheet composed by Balleck, the event usually costs $50,000 to $90,000 to host, which is collected through donations from represented communities and registration fees.

At the same time, the event would bring an estimated crowd of up to 300 people to Craig, helping the local lodging industry.

The commissioners will know by Oct. 11 if their bid is successful.