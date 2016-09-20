BLM Northwest District gets new field manager

The Bureau of Land Management has selected a new field manager for Colorado’s Northwest District.

Andrew Archuleta, currently the BLM Colorado San Luis Valley field manager, will step into the role on Oct. 31, replacing current manager Joe Meyer, who is taking on the Southwest District manager role.

“Andrew brings a wealth of experience and success to his new assignment in the Northwest District,” BLM Colorado State Director Ruth Welch said in a statement. “He has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead and inspire staff, while forging successful partnerships with the public.”

Archuleta has served as San Luis Valley field manager since 2011 and before that he was a dual-delegated line officer for the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM in the same area.

According to a news release from BLM, “Archuleta’s previous experience includes assignments as varied as working as the BLM project manager for the Yellowstone oil spill and an assignment as the Acting BLM New Mexico Deputy State Director for Resources and Fire. He began his federal career as a wildlife toxicologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Colorado native has a bachelor’s degree in wildlife biology and a master’s degree in wildlife toxicology, both from Colorado State University.”