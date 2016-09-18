Thoughtful Parenting: Little boy on Steamboat time

Once upon a time in the mountains high
lived a little boy who always asked, "why?"
If you go
What: "Bright Minds, Busy Bodies: A Different Lens for Viewing High Energy Children,” a workshop by Tina Harlow about parenting high-energy children
When: noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29
Where: Historic Routt County Courthouse BCC Room.
More information: This event is sponsored by First Impressions and Routt County Youth Services Coalition. Free lunch will be provided. Space is limited. RSVP to First Impressions at 970-870-5270 or smartin@co.routt....
His thoughts always churned
His body moved fast
It seemed that others
walked so slowly past
When it came to school
he often ran late
the plethora of tardies
made him feel second rate
Some were annoyed
Was he ADHD?
But there was so much more
that others didn't see
Each and every morning
as he started to dress
He noticed hidden jewels
amidst the mess
He engineered twine
and pulleys and such
Hyperfocusing intently
only noticing touch
His mother was busy
getting ready as well
Lost in her thoughts
while applying hair gel
When the time came
for them all to go
He was still in his pj's
His masterpiece in tow
His mother yelled,
"What is wrong with you?
You know exactly
what you need to do!"
They were late again
He felt so bad
He hated to make
his dear mother mad
That night, they had plans
"Be there sharply at 6"
A surprise birthday party
A cake to fix.
Of course they were late
It felt like a crime
When they entered, Mom shouted,
"We're on Steamboat time!"
They all laughed and hugged
For it hadn't begun
The guest of honor
had gone for a run
Some guests had been timely
but many were not
There were no tardy slips
No consequences wrought
"On Steamboat Time."
So laid-back, so great
What it really means
is "we are late"
Who are these people?
He looked around
Creators…visionaries
ideas that abound
They're not irresponsible
their brains are sublime
They've just had to learn
how to dance with time
He knew he wasn't bad
and he wasn't alone
Time management was simply
his struggle to own
This executive skill
can bring such pains
When creativity and innovation
drip from your veins
He thought and thought
as his eyebrow furled
"I just need strategies
to adapt to this world!"
His Mom took him shopping
Small timers they bought
for each of the spaces
where time got caught
They set them for dressing
and when in the shower
Soon over time
they began to have power.
His Mom stopped yelling
She knew she was the same
So she utilized tools
instead of just blame
They asked for patience
and a little grace
As they learned how to roll
on society's pace.
Tina Harlow, MSW, LCSW is the founder of Guiding Bright and the parent of two children. She provides individual and family counseling to children, working alongside children and families to help them gain a better understanding of themselves and each other while emphasizing the strengths in their neurological differences. Visit her website at guidingbright.com.
