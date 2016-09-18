Business Buzz: Locals Love You More businesses sought

The Downtown Business Association is again soliciting local business owners to participate in its Locals Love You More contest.

The contest is a way for local businesses to appreciate their customers who save their receipts between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. For every $250 spent, documented with receipts from participating businesses, shoppers get an entry into a drawing to win spree dollars that can be spent nearly anywhere in Craig.

Interested businesses pay $50 to be included in the promotion. Payment is due at the start of the promotion and can be delivered to the Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave. Checks should be made payable to the Downtown Business Association.

For more information, call Kandee Dilldine at 824-2151 or Karen Brown at 824-7898.

Economic Development Partnership board to meet Wednesday

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host its monthly meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the main level conference room of Moffat County Courthouse.

Meetings are open to the public.

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.

Kmart in Craig set to close Dec. 11

Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced the closure of 60 stores system-wide including the Kmart in Craig, according to store manager David Ross.

The closure will impact about 30 employees.

In the short-term the store will be hiring help for anticipated liquidation sales. No further information was available at this time. The Craig Daily Press will update this story as information becomes available.

Broadband planning underway in Craig

The Moffat County Broadband Planning Team is developing a plan to create broadband infrastructure that will provide advanced services for citizens and businesses, according to a news release

The city of Craig has taken the lead with the broadband planning opportunity made possible by our local city and county government, community businesses and Department of Local Affairs.



It is now ready to map resources, detail the options for services and create a plan that will allow phased development by public and private partners to meet community needs.

This plan has been paid for by the community leaders with our future broadband needs in mind.

Your local broadband team needs your ideas and opinions. The survey is available at city of Craig www.ci.craig.co.us website, Moffat County www.colorado.gov/moffatcounty and Craig Moffat Economic Development www.CMEDP.com. A paper copy of the survey is available by calling Audrey Danner at 970-321-2021.



Act now and complete the broadband survey to describe your broadband needs.

Late income taxes are due Oct. 17

Taxpayers who did not submit their income tax return by the April deadline are reminded that the extension due date for Colorado’s 2015 income tax filing is Monday, Oct. 17, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

There is no form required to ask for an extension. Taxpayers have six months from the April due date, which is Oct. 17, to file electronically or on paper. Those who are expecting an income tax refund may file on or before Oct. 17. The extension applies only to filing the tax return — the extension does not apply to any money owed to the state.

What if I owe tax?

If you took advantage of the extension and tax is due, you must have paid at least 90 percent of the tax owed by the April deadline to avoid penalty charges. Those who owe tax and paid less than the required 90 percent of the amount due on or before the April deadline will be charged interest and penalty on the unpaid balance. If the payment was 90 percent or more of the amount owed, the department charges interest but no penalty as long as the 2015 income tax return and balance owed are submitted by the Oct. 17 extension deadline. Payments that are mailed must be postmarked by the Oct. 17 deadline.



How do I file?

Complete the paper Colorado Form 104 and appropriate schedules first. Then enter the information into Revenue Online and submit your return. Filing through Revenue Online is free. Visit Revenue Online at www.Colorado.gov/RevenueOnline and click on “File a Return” under Quick Links. You do not need a Login ID and password to file an individual return. Select the year you wish to file and submit the tax information. If you owe taxes, you can pay by credit card, e-check or electronic funds transfer.

The system will calculate the total tax owed, plus interest and penalty. You may choose the amount you wish to pay and you will be billed for the remaining amount due. Or, use a tax professional or tax software of your choice.

If you cannot file electronically, complete the Colorado Form 104 return and appropriate schedules. Include your payment by check if you owe. The Colorado Form 104 booklet is available atwww.Colorado.gov/Tax by selecting “Individual Income Tax” in the Instructions/Forms section.

What are the interest and penalty rates if I owe?

The interest rate this year is 3 percent on tax owed (6 percent if not paid within 30 days of billing). Penalty is 5 percent of the balance due for the first month past the April 18 deadline, then an additional 0.5 percent for each month thereafter, up to a maximum of 12 percent.

Find out more about filing and paying taxes in Colorado at www.Colorado.gov/Tax.

Next business Lunch and Learn scheduled for Wednesday

Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership are hosting a workshop Sept. 21 as part of their monthly Lunch and Learn series for businesses.

The Lunch and Learn is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at CNCC, 2801 West Ninth St., Craig, and will highlight the benefits of being a chamber member and getting the most from your membership.

RSVPs are not required. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call the chamber at 970-824-5689.