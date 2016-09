Bulldog Sports for the week of Sept. 19, 2016

Monday

9 a.m. Moffat County High School boys golf at 3A Region 4 Tournament at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta

Tuesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Craig Middle School football vs. Steamboat Springs at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

5 p.m. Craig Middle School Fall Sports Night at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker fifth- and sixth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity soccer vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale

Wednesday

5:15 p.m. Craig Parks & Recreation Doak Walker third- and fourth-grade tackle football at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball vs. Grand Valley at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country at Shana Ward Memorial Invitational in Saratoga, Wyoming

2 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada

4 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity football vs. Resurrection Christian at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada

7 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity football vs. Resurrection Christian at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Yampa Cup at Steamboat Golf Club in Steamboat Springs

9 a.m. Craig Middle School football vs. East Grand at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Elizabeth

9 a.m. Craig Middle School volleyball at Meeker

10 a.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Basalt

11 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Basalt

11 a.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College women’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada

Noon Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Basalt

2 p.m. Moffat County High School C-Team volleyball at Basalt

3 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity volleyball at Basalt

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity volleyball at Basalt

1 p.m. Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s soccer vs. College of Southern Nevada in Henderson, Nevada

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity soccer vs. Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale

Sunday

TBD Yampa Cup at Yampa Valley Golf Course, 2179 Highway 394

9 a.m. Moffat County High School rodeo at Elizabeth