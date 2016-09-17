Parrotheads create weekend paradise in Craig

Art can come from any variety of sources, and a vacant lot made a lovely way to spend the day Saturday in Craig.

The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads hosted Art n’ the Park n’ Lot during the weekend, perching at the corner of Victory Way and Tucker Street with booths featuring the works of local artists and craftsmakers, as well as games, hula hoop and limbo contests, live music, a silent auction and more elements of the laidback atmosphere for which the group is known.

“We’ve got a good variety of vendors, good music, and I think it’s all come together really well,” said event organizer Beth Gilchrist.

Parrotheads provide many local scholarships, as well as doing river clean-up and promoting music in area schools.

Young local musicians such as Samantha Franklin, Alexander Nichols and Haley Boatman began the day on the stage before older, established talents like Bob LaFord, River City Band, Tracey Hart and Four 2 Play Band provided tunes later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, amid the artworks up for sale and on display, kids could seek out special painted rocks with parrots or inspirational words on them, provided by Parrotheads member Katie Johnson and hidden somewhat like Easter eggs around the space.

“We call them Moffat County Rocks, it’s like our version of ‘Pokémon,’” she said.

Also finding a different sort of canvas was Suzy Pattillo with Miss Suzy’s Face Painting. Complete with a catalog of options for kids, Pattillo, who lives in Stagecoach, is a regular at Routt County events and decided to branch out to Craig.

While she also has a skilled hand in watercolors, it’s hard not to enjoy watching children’s faces light up when they see their temporary look in the mirror.

“I just love everything about it,” Pattillo laughed.

New to the event and new to town were Katie and Kendall Smith, who only moved to Craig Tuesday and quickly found a weekend hangout that was perfect for them as they sat back, soaked up the sun and a Jimmy Buffett cover by Four 2 Play.

“It’s a good mix of things to do for all ages, good bands,” Kendall said.

The two noted that after moving from another small town in Texas, they were glad to see some Saturday options in their new home.

“They didn’t have these kind of gatherings back there, so it’s great that they have stuff like this here,” Katie Smith said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com.