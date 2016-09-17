Humane Society of Moffat County strikes out with Saturday fundraiser

Humane Society of Moffat County was bowled over Saturday night by community support.

The yearly fundraiser for the area animal organization took place Saturday at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.

Organizer Ann Anderson said the turnout was at least the same as the previous year if not better, HSMC bringing in about $5,000 in 2015.

“The lanes are almost full, so I think we’ll do well,” said Anderson, president of HSMC. “It’s a great event.”

As bowlers hit the alley in the hopes of gaining strikes and spares, an ongoing stream of door prizes were announced at the shoe rental counter, provided by sponsors, ranging from specialty pet toys to gift cards.

Anderson added that a great deal of support came from Bank of Colorado’s Craig branch, providing a matching amount last year and ready to provide as much as $2,500 once the funds are totaled.

“Ann does a great job putting everything together, and frankly it’s pretty easy for us to do with everything she does, but we’re glad to help,” said Audrey Anna Masterson, a Bank of Colorado loan officer.

Tables with dog dishes full of candy and other snacks were on hand, though no dogs or cats were to be found in the cacophonous location.

“That might be a little stressful,” Anderson chuckled.

HSMC has done the bowling fundraiser for three years and the group is currently in its 15th year in the region providing services for animals as well as promoting pets in need and coordinating shelter transfers through organizations with similar goals, such as Craig Animal Shelter.

For more information on HSMC services and updates on pets in need of adoption, visit facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofMoffatCounty or call 970-824-7235.

