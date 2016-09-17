Craig Middle School volleyball victorious in Saturday tournament

It wasn’t quite a perfect sweep, but it was a day Craig Middle School athletes will keep in mind for a while.

All four CMS seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams were undefeated in a Saturday triangular home tournament bringing in Steamboat Springs and Rifle.

The Bulldogs’ A-Teams were each 2-0 on the day and 2-0 in each match, while B-Teams were each 2-1 over Steamboat and won 2-0 with Rifle.

Coaches Jim Croal and Kimberly Heater saw huge improvements for players in all crucial elements after meeting the Sailors last week in Steamboat.

“We had put in place a new offense (last week), but it really clicked today,” Croal said.

Joey Gates, Diana Mendoza and Kimber Roberts said Sailors provided far more of a challenge.

“We all worked together,” they concurred.

For the seventh-grade A-Team, defeat has yet to come, as they’ve beaten all comers, including the Steamboat tourney lineup and Wyoming teams Baggs and Rock Springs.

Coaches Bre Ford and Jessica Profumo said players like Olivia Profumo, Jacie Evenson and Reese Weber were especially on point on service and at the net.

“They’re working really hard, learning good fundamental volleyball,” Ford said.

While CMS powered through the competition, Saturday volleyball was rougher for Moffat County High School players, as the Titans handed the Lady Dogs a loss in three sets to move to 3-6 overall.

Nevertheless, the varsity group remained vigilant.

“Excellent defense,” said head coach Erin Knez of the Moffat County effort.

MCHS girls will next be at home Thursday to host Grand Valley, while CMS won’t be seeing games in the middle school and Sandrock Elementary gyms for some time.

The seventh- and eighth-graders travel to Meeker, Hayden and Rawlins, Wyoming, before playing at home Oct. 6 against Baggs. In the meantime, they, along with all CMS athletes, will be recognized during CMS’s Fall Sports Night Tuesday at the MCHS football field alongside pigskin players squaring off with Steamboat.

“I think if we can just keep improving like we have, things will be good,” Croal said.

