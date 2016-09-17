Craig briefs: Kmart in Craig set to close Dec. 11

Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced the closure of 60 stores system-wide including the Kmart in Craig, according to store manager David Ross.

The closure will impact about 30 employees.

In the short-term the store will be hiring help for anticipated liquidation sales. No further information was available at this time. The Craig Daily Press will update this story as information becomes available.

Bowling fundraiser for Humane Society set for Saturday, Sept. 17

The third annual bowling fundraiser for Humane Society of Moffat County rolls into action Saturday, Sept. 17, as area people show their support for an organization that in turn supports the furry friends of Moffat County. The night includes dinner, dessert and plenty of prizes.

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team of four, but space is limited.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: $25 per bowler, $100 per team

For more information, call 970-620-2014 or visit humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org.

CSP to reduce impaired driving via enforcement

According to a news release, state troopers from the Colorado State Patrol will be out in force Saturday to look for drivers operating their vehicles while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. The Colorado State Patrol, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Granby Police Department, and the Winter Park/Fraser Police Department will be working in conjunction to saturate the areas around Granby and Winter Park.

Troop 4B, which includes the counties of Grand, Jackson, Rio Blanco, Moffat, and Routt, have investigated numerous fatal crashes, and far more serious bodily injury crashes related to impaired driving in 2015. The Colorado State Patrol is working diligently with its partner agencies to reduce these numbers to zero.

As the hunting season gets underway, the Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers to enjoy the changing of the seasons responsibly, drive safely and always wear a safety belt.

To report a suspected impaired driver please dial CSP (277) from a cellphone. Follow Troop 4B troopers on Twitter @ CSP_Craig.

CDOT, CSP roll out new child safety program

The Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol are teaming together in an annual effort to encourage parents and caregivers to protect children in vehicles, according to a news release.

National Child Passenger Safety Week begins this weekend and runs through next Saturday. The annual campaign raises awareness about child passenger safety laws and the importance of properly protecting children with car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children under 13 nationally. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four children are not properly secured in car seats, putting them at severe risk of injury or death.

Last year in Colorado, eight children under the age of twelve died in crashes. Only two of the fatalities involved confirmed restraint use, but there is not information whether those restraints were properly installed.

“Too often, parents or caregivers improperly use or install child safety seats,” Sam Cole, communications manager at CDOT, said in a statement. “To help keep children safe, we’re rolling out new resources to help parents and caregivers keep children safe while driving.”

New resources being released this week include a new website at carseatscolorado.com, an educational video about proper car seats use, and new educational brochures and flyers in English and Spanish that provide caregivers, law enforcement and child passenger safety technicians with the tools necessary to keep children safe in vehicles.

Examine 2016 election at Coffee and a Newspaper

Join publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 for a discussion about November’s election, including Amendment 69, the cigarette tax and right to die ballot initiatives. The Moffat County Commissioner race and presidential election also will be discussed.