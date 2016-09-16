On the record for Sept. 16

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 13

In the 80 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving property damage.

In the 450 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The front window on a residence was broken and a TV was missing.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

In the 900 block of West Eighth Drive, officers were called to a disturbance.

In the 900 block of West First, officers took a report of a theft.

At West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, an officer took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash.