On the record for Sept. 16

Craig Police Department
Tuesday, Sept. 13
In the 80 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving property damage.
In the 450 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The front window on a residence was broken and a TV was missing.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
In the 900 block of West Eighth Drive, officers were called to a disturbance.
In the 900 block of West First, officers took a report of a theft.
At West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, an officer took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash.
