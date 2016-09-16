On the record for Sept. 16

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, September 16, 2016

Advertisement

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Sept. 13

In the 80 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a vehicle crash involving property damage.

In the 450 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. The front window on a residence was broken and a TV was missing.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

In the 900 block of West Eighth Drive, officers were called to a disturbance.

In the 900 block of West First, officers took a report of a theft.

At West Fourth Street and Taylor Street, an officer took a report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement