From Pipi's Pasture: It’s September

Fall is my favorite time of the year, and it lasts such a short time. I love the fall colors, decorating the house, walking in the fallen leaves, the just-right temperatures and, perhaps most of all, the pumpkins.

I have always enjoyed pumpkin patches. In the years when we lived near Greeley and our boys were small, there were pumpkin patches on nearby farms, and we used to visit one of them each year. Jody and Jamie had fun selecting their pumpkins to be turned into jack-o-lanterns. We even grew our own pumpkins, though we didn’t have enough garden room for a true pumpkin patch. One year we raised one hundred pound pumpkins, and after the seeds and pulp was removed, our little boys could even sit in them.

Because of the short growing season here in Moffat County, we haven’t put a lot of effort into growing pumpkins. However, the past few years here at Pipi’s Pasture I’ve planted Jack-Be-Little Pumpkin seeds. The reward has been lots of miniature light orange-colored pumpkins so this year I decided to plant “regular” pumpkin seeds.

The pumpkin plants have done so well that the vines have sprawled out among the corn stalks and even into the “haystack zone”, the area where we stack hay in the fall. It’s a pumpkin patch — not a big pumpkin patch, but a pumpkin patch nevertheless. And peeking through the vines are big orange pumpkins, one deep red-orange pumpkin that ripened in August!

Being able to enjoy the pumpkin patch is one highlight of September. There are other things going on, too, which means that the fall season is moving right along — way too fast.

For example, here at Pipi’s Pasture:

• the apples are ready to be picked.

• hay is being hauled in and stacked.

• we have experienced the first light frost so some of the squash, pumpkin, and green bean leaves are black.

• the garden hose at the corral is a little stiff in the morning but still runs water.

• the furnace comes on toward morning.

• we think about closing the windows at night.

• the hummingbirds have left.

• we’ve hung up an autumn wreath and have scattered ornamental pumpkins around the house.

• we’re still enjoying corn from the garden but it’s getting a little over-done.

• the potatoes are ready to be dug.

• it’s darker in the morning than it was this summer when we get up.

• we’re all wondering when we’ll see the first snowfall.

It’s September, and I’m going to enjoy it as long as I can.