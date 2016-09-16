Over a Cup of Coffee: Cooking with eggplant

This past weekend my sister Charlotte (Allum); husband John; grandchildren Sarah and Matthew; brother Duane (Osborn); and Lyle and I picked apples and plums from the trees in the orchard at the family ranch where Duane lives. Charlotte’s family was visiting from Fort Collins, and they usually visit this time of year to pick fruit.

Some of the fruit trees, especially the plums, have been in the orchard a long time — we think maybe 100 years, believe it or not.

So on a beautiful sunny day we picked a bunch of fruit. Charlotte will turn the apples into pies and cobblers that she will freeze for later. We spent some time wondering what we could do with all of the plums, except gobble them down as snacks. We know about plum jelly and jam, but do any of you, the column’s readers, know of any other recipes? If so, would you let me know? My phone number and mailing address are at the end of the column.

Meanwhile, as promised, this week’s column features another of Geraldine Coleman’s recipes for using garden vegetables. The recipe for eggplant is intriguing. I haven’t taken the time to make it yet.

Escalloped Eggplant Pyramids

1 large eggplant, cut into 12 slices

½ teaspoon salt

2 medium tomatoes, cut into 12 slices

½ teaspoon dried whole basil

1 large onion, cut into 12 slices

1 (8-ounce) package mozzarella cheese, sliced

½ cup butter or margarine, melted and divided

½ cup seasoned, dry breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Arrange eggplant slices in an 18x12x1-inch jellyroll pan. Place a tomato slice and then an onion slice on top of each eggplant slice. Drizzle with ¼ cup melted butter. Combine salt and basil; sprinkle over vegetables. Bake, uncovered, at 450 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven; layer cheese slices over vegetables. Combine remaining melted butter and breadcrumbs; sprinkle over cheese. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over breadcrumbs. Bake, uncovered, five minutes or until cheese melts. Yields eight to 10 servings.

Courtesy of Geraldine Coleman of Craig

Do you have recipes that you would like to share with readers? Don’t forget about those for using plums. If you do, please call me at 970-824-8809 or write to me at Box 415, Craig 81626.