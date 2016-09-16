Multiple families: Thanks first responders

To the editor:

The families of Terry Carwile/Kathryn Deitz, Don Cook, Dennis and Sherry Fredrickson, and Wayne Quick are indebted to the firefighters and other emergency personnel who responded to the rangeland fire that broke out the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 11, north of Craig.

The rapid and professional action taken by these emergency responders helped prevent fire damage to homes, outbuildings, vehicles and other equipment, injuries and perhaps fatalities to livestock, house pets, and the people who reside in the path of the flames.

Law enforcement personnel controlled traffic in the affected area and helped to evacuate people and animals, and ensured that firefighters had unobstructed access to fight the blaze. Their skill and efficiency on the scene was crucial in the effort to gain control of this highly dangerous situation.

We are thankful that no firefighters were injured during the efforts to suppress the blaze despite the dry conditions and high winds.

To all of the professionals who came to our aid, we offer heartfelt thanks. Our community is fortunate to have such a dedicated group of emergency responders.

Thanks too, to all of the folks who stopped and offered their assistance with evacuation and their expressions of concern. God bless you all!

Kathryn Deitz and Terry Carwile

Don Cook

Sherry and Dennis Fredrickson

Emma and Wayne Quick