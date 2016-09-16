Moffat County golf keeping heads down for regionals

The final week of the regular season had some rough spots for Moffat County High School boys golf, but the Bulldogs are set to capitalize on recent highlights for its biggest tournament to date.

MCHS tees off at the 3A Region 4 Tournament at Devil’s Thumb Golf Course in Delta with a Sunday practice round followed by the real thing Monday morning.

The team is coming off three tournaments in a row, two in Durango Monday and Tuesday at Hillcrest Golf Club and Dalton Ranch, respectively, and Gunnison ‘s Dos Rios Wednesday.

At Hillcrest Monday, the team shot 301, led by Mike Bingham’s 79, while Kasen Brennise carded a 110, Torin Reed a 112 and Gage Rowley 122. On Tuesday, Bingham shot 80, Reed 99, Brennise 120 and Rowley 141.

The scores were a little high all around, said coach Justin Folley.

“We had some guys who weren’t feeling too good or were even flat-out sick, so that hurt us a little bit,” he said. “When you travel that much and have overnights, it can get to them.”

The layout of Dalton Ranch also provided a challenge, he added.

Wednesday was much better with a Bulldog 270, as Bingham dropped back to a 75 at Dos Rios to finish second individually, while Reed had a 93, Brennise 102 and Rowley 112.

Representing Moffat County at regionals will be Bingham, Reed, Brennise and Connor Etzler. While Etzler has missed several tournaments this season due to football commitments, Folley is confident he will be ready for Devil’s Thumb as well as Brennise, who will be coming straight from a Montrose rodeo Sunday.

This is Bingham’s fourth and final year playing at the regional tourney, twice going on to state, while Reed, a sophomore, played for the time at Steamboat Springs’ Haymaker last season.

“There was a lot of pressure last year,” Reed said, adding that he expects to have a better showing this time.

The regional event starts at 9 a.m. Monday with updates on iWanamaker.

