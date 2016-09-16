Moffat County football hosting Military Night Sept. 23

Having picked up wins and losses alike to start its season Moffat County High School football soldiers on, and the next time they take the field they plan to pay homage to people whose bravery goes beyond the gridiron.

If you go Moffat County High Schooll football vs. Resurrection Christian 7 p.m. Sept. 23 MCHS, 900 Finley Lane — The game will include Military Night, a salute to veterans. Organizers hope to arrange a color guard and a list of local veterans to honor.

The Bulldogs were in a bye situation this week, taking advantage of a break in the varsity schedule, though they’ve hardly been taking it easy.

“There’s no such thing,” chuckled assistant coach Dave Summers, noting that a bye week simply means no Friday game with the same amount of work.

Practices have been going steady for varsity players, while C-Team and JV athletes have hit the road twice in the week to visit Rifle and Meeker.

The top tier, meanwhile, is conserving its energy for Resurrection Christian, a Loveland team that is currently ranked second in 2A football. The 2-0 Cougars look to add another win Saturday in Kersey against Platte Valley before making their way to Moffat County Sept. 23.

Besides having a prestigious opponent coming to town, head coach Keith Gille hopes to make the final game before the league schedule memorable for the crowd, specifically those who have served their country.

“One of the things that I have always been impressed with is the Veterans Day celebration that our school does here,” Gille said. “It’s something that in today’s world that our kids understand and don’t take for granted the freedoms we have and the people who gave us those freedoms.”

Additionally, football players plan to wear camouflage socks to simulate the fatigues worn by the military as well as some unique warm-up outfits.

“Kids will be showing military members the respect that they deserve,” Summers said.

Military Night is only part of the football program’s plans as the season continues, such as a program to honor cancer survivors in October, the pink game scheduled for the Aspen match Oct. 28.

Military Night is only part of the football program's plans as the season continues, such as a program to honor cancer survivors in October, the pink game scheduled for the Aspen match Oct. 28.

