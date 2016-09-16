Moffat County cross country racing toward memorable season

A dedicated long-distance runner can face any kind of terrain, power through when their body is screaming at them to stop and do plenty more with one motivation in mind: finish strong.

The Moffat County High School cross country program has a lot behind them this fall, including a previous season in which male and female teams swept the regional championships, yet there’s plenty more success to be had down the road.

2016 Moffat County High School cross country season Date(s) — Event, Location; Boys Team Ranking, Girls Team Ranking Aug. 26 — Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, Colorado Springs; 4th, N/A

Sept. 2 — Rawlins Invitational, Rawlins, Wyoming; 2nd, N/A

Sept. 9 — Liberty Bell Invitational, Littleton; 2nd, 10th

Sept. 17 — Eagle Valley Invitational, Gypsum

Sept. 24 — Anna Banana Memorial Wildcat Invitational, Grand Junction

Oct. 1 — MCHS Invitational, Craig

Oct. 7 — Pat Amato Classic, Northglenn

Oct. 15 — Rifle Invitational, Rifle

Oct. 21 — 3A Region 1 Meet, Delta

Oct. 29 — 3A State Championships, Colorado Springs

“Kids are getting really good workouts,” said head coach Todd Trapp. “We’ve got to put the whole race, the whole 3.1 miles together, and that takes a little bit of time.”

After about a month of practices and a few meets, now is the team when the get-up-and-go will start to show itself, though it’s a little down the line when Trapp wants striders to have their best results.

“You want to run well at the beginning to gain confidence, but regionals and state are the two big-time meets of the year,” Trapp said.

MCHS’s regional race will take place in Delta, while the state championships are always in Colorado Springs, the Norris Penrose Event Center a site runners got a feel for in the season starter’s Cheyenne Mountain Stampede.

There are seven Bulldog seniors, including six boys — Riley Allen, Connor Scranton, Isiac Roop Nick Pugh, Garrett Flint and Wyatt Bellio — and one girl, Kaylee Durham.

While 2016 graduation saw some strong girl runners leave Moffat County, the collection of boys who are now upperclassmen has a strong bond they expect to take them far.

“We run really well together, we push each other, it’s a good fit,” Scranton said, noting he believes the group can place third or higher at state and likely even better during the regional meet.

Running site MileSplit also named Moffat County boys one of the top 10 3A teams this season.

Younger yet seasoned Craig runners include Brandon Beason, Tyler Driggs, Carter Severson, Madysen Cramer and Hayden’s Makenna Knez and Chris Carrouth, among others.

Freshmen like Liberty Hippely, Allison Villard and Jerod Chacon also hope to start clocking in with speedy times to make their mark early in the sport.

“You’re working yourself up to some high potential,” Chacon said.

After doing track last spring, sophomore Alyssa Chavez was encouraged to join cross country and despite finding it to be tough, she’s still loved the experience.

“It’s a great bunch of people to run with,” she said.

Trapp said anyone who wants to join the pack is always welcome, and those in their first year with cross country have done well adjusting.

“They have some things to learn, but they have some great leaders to follow,” he said.

