Kmart in Craig set to close Dec. 11

Craig's Kmart will close Dec. 11.

Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart announced the closure of 60 stores system-wide including the Kmart in Craig, according to store manager David Ross.

The closure will impact about 30 employees.

In the short-term the store will be hiring help for anticipated liquidation sales. No further information was available at this time. The Craig Daily Press will update this story as information becomes available.