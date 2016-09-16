Health Briefs: Senior Social Center Board meets Sept. 19

The board of directors for the Senior Social Center will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the Senior Social Center room 200 of the Bell Tower building located at 50 College Dr. In addition to reports from the program coordinator and financial updates, the board will discuss board membership and roles, the AAA self-assessment process, GZ Sobol programming, other upcoming programs and events, and a membership drove. The public is invited to attend with time for public comment near the top of the agenda. For more information contact, Jackie Camp, Senior Social Center, program coordinator at 970-326-3188

Free Flue shots on Monday

Free flue shots will be provided for those who do not have insurance coverage or have high deductibles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday by Walgreens staff at the Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave. in Craig.

Building A Healthy You

Age-appropriate presentations providing education to help teens understand and make the best choices for their sexual and reproductive health. Topics include: puberty, anatomy, pregnancy, abstinence, birth control and sexually transmitted illnesses.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday: High School student presentation, students only

• 6 p.m. Sept. 27: Middle School student presentation, parents welcome

All presentations will be at Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 175

Presented by physicians and providers with TMH, Northwest Colorado Health, Yampa Valley Pregnancy Center, and Advocates Crisis Support. For more information contact: Jennifer Riley by email at jennifer.riley@tmhcraig.org or by calling 970-826-3109