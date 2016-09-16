Government update for the week of Sept. 19

Moffat County Commissioners meeting
When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way
Agenda:
1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order
Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer
2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:
a) Approve Minutes: Sept. 13
b) Resolution 2016-98: Election Day closure of the Moffat County Clerk and
Recorder’s Office
c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants:2016-99
d) Resolution for payment of payroll Warrants: 2016-100, 101
e) Five county regional core services – substance abuse services contract with Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems
f) Landfill dozer rental agreement
g) SB94 subcontract for Moffat County Youth Services
3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion
Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.
4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Rural Philanthropy Days Committee
• Request letter of support for 2017 Rural Philanthropy Days Conference location
5) 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose
• Review August 16 minutes for revision or approval
• Department updates
• Electronic transactions
• Monthly reports
6) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis
• Present supplemental budget for approval
7) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw and Clerk’s Office — Tori Pingley
• Discuss 2017 Moffat County United Way Campaign
8) 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners
• Announce Noxious Weed Advisory Board seat selections
• Discuss sponsorship of “Hunting Works for Colorado” advertising program
