Government update for the week of Sept. 19

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda:

1) 8:30 to 8:35 a.m.: Call to order

Pledge of Allegiance/opening prayer

2) 8:35 to 8:45 a.m.: Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve Minutes: Sept. 13

b) Resolution 2016-98: Election Day closure of the Moffat County Clerk and

Recorder’s Office

c) Resolution for transfer of payment of warrants:2016-99

d) Resolution for payment of payroll Warrants: 2016-100, 101

e) Five county regional core services – substance abuse services contract with Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems

f) Landfill dozer rental agreement

g) SB94 subcontract for Moffat County Youth Services

3) 8:45 to 9 a.m.: General discussion

Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

4) 9 to 9:15 a.m.: Rural Philanthropy Days Committee

• Request letter of support for 2017 Rural Philanthropy Days Conference location

5) 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.: Department of Social Services — Dollie Rose

• Review August 16 minutes for revision or approval

• Department updates

• Electronic transactions

• Monthly reports

6) 9:45 to 10 a.m.: Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present supplemental budget for approval

7) 10 to 10:15 a.m.: Human Resources Department — Lynnette Siedschlaw and Clerk’s Office — Tori Pingley

• Discuss 2017 Moffat County United Way Campaign

8) 10:15 to 10:30 a.m.: Board of County Commissioners

• Announce Noxious Weed Advisory Board seat selections

• Discuss sponsorship of “Hunting Works for Colorado” advertising program