Fitness Tip: Don’t forget to eat!

When you’re working out, burning calories and building muscle, it’s important to eat three meals a day and to have healthy snacks throughout the day.

According to Livestrong.com, “One advantage of eating three meals a day is that you are spreading your calories across your day, so you don't get too hungry between meals. Another is that you aren't spreading your calories too thin, so you are more likely to feel satisfied after each meal… having fewer than three meals a day may leave you so hungry that it's hard to make healthy food choices.”