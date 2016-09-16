Education Briefs: Oh the places you’ll go

Moffat County High School sophomores are invited to attend a full day of career exploration Sept. 30 at CNCC. Experience a variety of professions and careers, participate in fun and engaging activities, and become inspired. We will have professionals from many fields such as journalism, medicine, and criminal justice.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register at cncc.edu Monday through Friday next week, by clicking the career exploration button. All attending students are required to ride the bus between the high school and CNCC to and from the event.

New drivers education academy opening Oct. 1

Right Way Drivers Academy opens Oct. 1. They will offer one session per month to help students of Moffat and surrounding counties with their drivers education needs. For more information call 970-824-7669.

Craig Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn

Learn all about the benefits of being a Chamber member and what we do for your business. Get all your questions answered. This is a great opportunity for members to maximize their membership or businesses who want to learn about the Chamber. 11:30 a.m., Sept. 21, at CNCC. For more information contact Christina at (970) 824-5689.

Moffat County Library story time changes

Story times for children are hosted every week at the Craig and Dinosaur branches on Thursday mornings at 10 and 11:30 a.m. in the children's room. The library asks parents and children to come early as entering the children’s room late causes distraction. Themes for September include

• Sept. 22 — Animals at Night

• Sept. 29 — Construction

• Oct. 6 — Karma Wilson- Author

• Oct. 13 — Owls

• Oct. 20 — Fire Safety

• Oct. 27 — Monsters

Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program accepting applications for next class

The Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP) is accepting applications from emerging leaders looking to further develop both their skills and their commitment to the future of Colorado’s agricultural and rural communities.

Participants in the program travel the state, learning about agriculture in every region, while also honing their personal leadership skills. As a culmination to the two-year program, the group also participates in an international trip to learn about agriculture in a foreign country and trade between that country and the U.S.

Sept. 30 is the deadline to apply for the next CALP class, which will consist of 12 seminars, running from February 2017 through February 2019.

More information and applications can be downloaded at www.coloagleaders.co, or Cathy Calderwood at cathy@coloagleaders.org or at 303-547-5963.

Moffat County Library celebrates National Library Card Month

September is National Library Card Month, and Moffat County Libraries are celebrating with fun activities for the family all month, including a library card holder display at which card holders may leave a note for the library and enter the guess the book cover contest.

Other special events include the following

• Family Literacy Night, between 4 and 6 p.m., Tuesday. Families will take part in crafts, play literacy games and read together. Families will enjoy creating their own book and bookmark, alphabetizing with Dr. Seuss, playing a game of Mad Libs, discovering book cover puzzles and meeting their family at the Story Corner for story time after making their way through the streamer laser walk.

• Ready-Set-Read runs through November. Children birth through fifth-grade can complete a reading log for a free book.

Library cards are free. Stop by to find out how receive one and enjoy the free services the library has to offer.