Craig Sports Briefs for Sept. 17, 2016: Moffat County soccer conquers Cardinals

Moffat County High School boys soccer won, 4-1, Thursday in Parachute against Grand Valley High School.

Ulises Silva scored twice, Axeel Mendoza and Marco Hernandez had one goal apiece. Silva also had two assists and Wyatt Nielsen and Hernandez one each in a game where the Bulldogs took 34 total shots on goal, while goalie Daniel Moore had eight saves.

Moffat County next plays at home in a Tuesday game against Grand Junction.

BCA Pool League welcomes new teams

Craig’s BCA Pool League began its new season this week at The Popular Bar, 24 W. Victory Way, and registration is still open to additional

BCA’s 9-Ball league takes place at 5 p.m. Sundays, consisting of three-person teams with a total of 5 players allowed on teams. The 8-Ball games are at 6 p.m. Mondays, with five-person teams and a total of eight players allowed on teams.

Players must be 21 and over, and teams can qualify for a Las Vegas trip to the national championships during both nights.

Yearly fees are $20 for the leagues, while dues are $6 per week when players participate, plus the cost of coins.

For more information call Roy Butler at 970-824-9938 or visit craigbca.weebly.com. Score updates are available at https://www.leaguesys.net/craig/default.aspx.

Youth basketball registration closes Monday

Craig Parks & Recreation’s youth basketball program for boys and girls in grades three through six has been extended through this Monday. The fee is $50 per player.

There will be a mandatory skills day Monday for third- and fourth-grade players and an additional skills day Tuesday for grades five and six. Both skills day will take place at Sunset Elementary School.

Practices will begin in October.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.

Craig Daily Press offers free football contest

As the NFL’s regular season begins, the Craig Daily Press will feature an online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season, comparing their outcomes to local VIPs, including Mark Samuelson, of Samuelson’s True Value Hardware; Shannon Moore, of Clarion Inn & Suites; Mason Updike, of Masterworks Mechanical and Moffat County High School football; and Daily Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes at both the local and national levels, ranging from Spree Dollars good for Craig businesses to UPICKEM’s ultimate prize package: a trip for two to Hawaii.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.