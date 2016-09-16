Craig briefs: Senior Law Day set to take place Saturday

The fourth-annual North-west Colorado Senior Law Day will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at Center of Craig on Saturday. Senior Law Day brings together accomplished and respected professionals to present informative seminars for seniors, adult children, friends and caregivers of seniors. Participants will receive a copy of the 2016 Senior Law Handbook published by the Colorado Bar Association. Admission is free and no RSVP is required.

Topics will include “Northwest Colorado Health Senior Update,” presented by Krystal Baker, of Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association; “Retirement: Making Your Money Last,” presented by Bryan Ludgate, of Edward Jones; and “Farm and Ranch Planning for Seniors,” presented by Jenna H. Keller, Esq. of Keller Law, LLC. Call 877-529-2125 with questions.

Examine 2016 election at Coffee and a Newspaper

Join publisher Renee Campbell and Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley at 7 a.m. Oct. 5 for a discussion about November’s election, including Amendment 69, the cigarette tax and right to die ballot initiatives. The Moffat County Commissioner race and presidential election also will be discussed.

Craig artisans accept applications for market

Applications are being accepted for the seventh annual Holiday Artisan Market, according to a news release. The event will be held Dec. 2 and 3 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds in Craig. Deadline for the applications is Oct. 7. Email yampavalleyartisans@gmail.com for an application and more information.