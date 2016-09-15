Whittle the Wood attendance down, revenue up

After introducing a $5 entry fee in 2016, Craig’s premier event, Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, is bringing in new revenue but still not breaking even.

The event cost the city $51,200 and brought in $28,725, Craig Parks and Recreation Director Dave Pike reported to city council at its most recent meeting.

“We got a lot closer this year than we have in past years to making it self-sufficient,” Pike said.

Pike previously told the Craig Daily Press that in his 17 years managing the event, the city has spent on average more than $50,000 on Whittle the Wood each year while recovering about $22,000.

The revenue was up this year in spite of attendance being down by an estimated 1,000 people from 2015.

Pike said the decreased attendance was probably due to not having as well-known of a headlining act in 2016.

To help the event pay for itself, Pike recommended the city keep the $5 fee and possibly consider increasing it in the future.