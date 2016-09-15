Weekend Roundup: Plentiful parties

Northwest Colorado is just on the verge of autumn, and area residents are looking to make the most of what remains of warm weather in a party atmosphere.

A parking lot of fun

Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads hosts the annual Art n’ the Park n’ Lot all day Saturday across from JW Snack’s. The yearly gathering is a relaxed atmosphere for all ages including arts and crafts vendors, live music, games for kids, a beer garden for the adults, limbo contest, hula hoop contest, silent auction and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Corner of Victory Way and Tucker Street

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-629-9061 or visit nwcoloradoparrotheads.com

Tailgate time

The Colorado Northwestern Community College soccer teams get back on their home field against Snow College this weekend, and while the Spartans will be playing games starting Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, the second day is the set of games you can’t miss.

CNCC will put together a tailgate party with free burgers and hot dogs for all community members, as well as bringing in some school dignitaries. Come for the food, stay for the sport!

When: Games at 2 and 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; party starts at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-620-0548

Bowled away

The third annual bowling fundraiser for Humane Society of Moffat County rolls into action Saturday evening as area people show their support for an organization that in turn supports the furry friends of Moffat County. The night includes dinner, dessert and plenty of prizes.

You can sign up as an individual or as a team of four, but there’s only so much space, so do it right meow!

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Cost: $25 per bowler, $100 per team

For more information: Call 970-620-2014 or visit humanesocietyofmoffatcounty.org

Cowboys at Cassidy’s

Come enjoy some country crooning Saturday night at Cassidy’s Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites with live music from Kyle Allgood and Casey McKenney with special guest Sunshine James. There is no cover charge, but all buckaroos in the audience should be 21 and older.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cassidy’s Bar & Lounge, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Beer, my dear

The Friday Night Beer Stroll as part of OktoberWest kicks off a weekend of foamy fun in Steamboat Springs. Participants will first meet downtown at the Chief Theater and belly up to more than 20 businesses offering specialty brews.

Saturday continues the good times with a beef cook-off and beer garden, as well as family activities at Steamboat Mountain Village and Gondola Square.

As with any event that involves a lot of alcohol, just have fun safely, everyone.

Also, it goes without saying, but 21 and up only at the kegs, please.

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday; 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Steamboat Friday; Steamboat Mountain Village and Gondola Square

Cost: Check with organizers on ticket availability and prices

For more information: Visit steamboatoktoberwest.com

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.