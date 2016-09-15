Tri-State hosts meeting about Unit 1 closure Thursday evening

Tri-State will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Moffat County High School, at which company CEO Mike McInnes will discuss Craig Station closing Unit 1 and answer questions.
The community is encouraged to attend.
Unit 1 at Craig Station will be retired in t2025 based on an agreement between the coal-fired power plant’s owners, government regulators and conservation groups.
As part of a proposed revision to the Colorado Visibility and Regional Haze State Implementation Plan (SIP), the 427-megawatt unit will be out of commission by Dec. 31, 2025.
Unit 2 and Unit 3 at the 1,303 megawatt coal-fired Craig Station will continue to burn but with additional emissions controls to meet the SIP.
Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, an electrical cooperative that owns one of the plant’s three generating stations, is responsible for operations at Craig Station.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID