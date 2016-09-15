Tri-State hosts meeting about Unit 1 closure Thursday evening

Tri-State will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Moffat County High School, at which company CEO Mike McInnes will discuss Craig Station closing Unit 1 and answer questions.

The community is encouraged to attend.

Unit 1 at Craig Station will be retired in t2025 based on an agreement between the coal-fired power plant’s owners, government regulators and conservation groups.

As part of a proposed revision to the Colorado Visibility and Regional Haze State Implementation Plan (SIP), the 427-megawatt unit will be out of commission by Dec. 31, 2025.

Unit 2 and Unit 3 at the 1,303 megawatt coal-fired Craig Station will continue to burn but with additional emissions controls to meet the SIP.

Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, an electrical cooperative that owns one of the plant’s three generating stations, is responsible for operations at Craig Station.