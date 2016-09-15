Moffat County United Way 2017 campaign underway

Moffat County United Way teamed up with Yampa Valley Bank Thursday at Yampa Valley Bank for the 10K Day for United Way event, during which the bank agreed to match donations up to $5,000.

The event was the kickoff to Moffat County United Way’s 2017 campaign, running from Sept. 15 through Nov. 15, to raise funding for local nonprofit organizations.

Executive Director of Moffat County United Way Amanda Arnold said that the campaign was able to raise a total of $427,000 for 2016, and she is hoping for $450,000 for 2017.

According to Arnold, area nonprofits apply for grants each spring and Moffat County United Way’s board of directors allocates the money raised by the campaign to those nonprofits, so all of the hard-earned money of those who donate stays in Moffat County.

“We are excited to be kicking off our 2017 campaign. We appreciate all of the support we have received from the community over the years. Our goal this year is the same as always — to raise funding to allocate to our local nonprofits so that they can continue to do the amazing work that they do,” said Arnold.

This was the first 10K Day for United Way event at Yampa Valley Bank in Craig. It’s been taking place at Yampa Valley Bank’s Steamboat Springs location for several years so Moffat County United Way decided to make it happen in Craig as well, said Arnold.

“I think that as businesses in the community, we’re only as good as the support we receive from the community,” said Dave Fleming, president of Craig’s Yampa Valley Bank branch. “United Way does their due diligence to be sure that the donations are going toward good purposes. It gives everyone some buy-in and makes them a part of the work that United Way does.”

In its first day, the campaign brought in $6,000, which the bank provided a $5,000 match to start with a total $11,000.

Arnold said that there were also several others in addition to Yampa Valley Bank that she wanted to thank for their help with the event. Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant donated a taco bar; J & R Cyclery donated a $400 gift certificate to use in a drawing for donors to enter; Trapper Mine provided two large tents; and the Moffat County United Way Board of Directors, along with Youth United Way, helped in the setup for the event.

Dan Severson, a member of the Craig community, was among many who stopped by the event to show support for United Way.

“I support United Way because the money stays in the community to help our local nonprofits. Craig’s economy is hurting so it’s important to provide support,” Severson said

If you missed 10K Day for United Way but are still interested in making a donation, go online at unitedwaymoffat.org; call 970-824-6222; drop off your donation at 50 College Drive, Room 109; or send a check to P.O. Box 995, Craig, CO 81626.