Moffat County student scores lag in math and English

— Moffat County students are trailing behind both the state average and students in Routt County in math and English language arts, according to the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC, 2015 test scores for primary school students grades three to nine released earlier this month.

English Language Arts score highlights

Across the state third, sixth and ninth grade student performance in English dropped slightly with 41.7 to 38.2 percent of students, depending on grade level, meeting or exceeding expectations.

Within the Moffat County School District, elementary school scores in English increased in the top two levels in four of the seven tested grades, however only between 9 to 30.8 percent of students, depending on grade, are meeting or exceeding expectations, which is below state averages.

The biggest improvement was from Ridgeview third grade students who increased scores by over 13 percent from last year with 30.8 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations.

“Third grade teachers, Mariah Doolin and Crystal Lytle, collaborate as a team,” said John Haddan, new Ridgeview Elementary principal. “They use flex grouping to teach across both classrooms.”

Teachers also attribute the improvement to a closer alignment between district curriculum and test standards as well as the use of assessment matrixes to track student progress throughout the year.

Sunset had the biggest drop in performance, 8.5 percent, from last year and only 22.5 percent of students are meeting or exceeding expectations.

Middle school students, grades eight and five, are struggling with only 9 and 16 percent, respectively, meeting or exceeding expectations in English.

At the high school, 27 percent of ninth grade students are meeting or exceeding expectations but still lagged behind the state average of 37 percent for ninth grade students.

In Routt County students are out performing the state average with between 54 and 74 percent of students, depending on grade, meeting or exceeding expectations in English, as reported in the Steamboat Today.



Math results

Across the state students in grades three through five improved in math over the previous year. The state averages for students across all grades range between 18.9 to 36.7 percent, depending on grade level that are meeting or exceeding expectations.

In Moffat County scores trend lower overall and are generally flat across the grade levels.

Fourth grade students scored the best with 16.2 percent of students in this grade meeting or exceeding expectations.

Third and fifth grade student results were the lowest across the school district with 13.8 and 13.9 percent, respectively, meeting or exceeding expectations.

In nearby Routt County, math scores were well above state averages, with between 36 and 95 percent of students in a given class meeting or exceeding expectations, as reported in the Steamboat Today.

Learn more

PARCC exams have been used in Colorado since 2012 to assess grades three through nine in math and English language arts.

Cumulative scores by district and school are available through the Colorado Department of Education website and using the searchable database available at chalkbeat.org.

This test score data adds to results reported for science and social studies; however, “the data released to the public is not the total picture of our 2016 academic performance,” said Superintendent Dave Ulrich.

Growth scores should be released later this month and when available will give a more complete assessment of student performance.

“The Colorado Department of Education weights growth (the value added of teachers during the year) heavily in the final accountability categories,” Ulrich said.



